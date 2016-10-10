Around the NFL

Arians expects Palmer to clear concussion protocol

Published: Oct 10, 2016 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Cardinals might not be without Carson Palmer for long.

Coach Bruce Arians announced Monday the team to be injury-free, saying that he "thinks" his starting quarterback will clear concussion protocol before Wednesday's practice, per Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic.

Palmer didn't even travel to San Francisco for last Thursday's win over the 49ers after being diagnosed with a concussion in a Week 4 loss to the Rams.

While Arians expressed optimism, Palmer must display zero symptoms of the head injury before fully practicing and suiting up for Monday night's home game against the New York Jets.

Still, his return can't come too soon after fans watched Drew Stanton struggle against the 49ers. While his play was drowned out by a stellar night from running back David Johnson, Stanton completed just 11 of 28 throws for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

While Palmer hasn't been pristine this season -- not like last year, at least -- this offense isn't the same without him. It sounds like he'll be back in time to clash with the Jets.

