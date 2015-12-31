Around the NFL

Arians: Cards' more TDs than punts 'craziest stat' ever

Published: Dec 31, 2015 at 01:59 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Cardinals have notched a flurry of interesting records this season.

The most amazing of all? Arizona has piled up 57 touchdowns to just 55 punts.

"That's the craziest stat I think I've ever heard," coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "All the stats that are out there right now, that's the one that I'm probably most proud of."

So how crazy of an achievement is it? Actually, not that wild.

NFL Research points out that at least one team has totaled more touchdowns than punts in each of the last 12 seasons. And while the Cardinals have two more scores than drive-ending kicks, the Patriots had 30 more touchdowns than punts during their undefeated regular season of 2007.

Stat-heads can downplay the achievement, but it doesn't change how special this Cardinals team has been in 2015. They're the most balanced team in the NFL with the requisite roster depth to survive the long NFL season -- one that still feels far from over.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

