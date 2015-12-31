Arians: Cards' more TDs than punts 'craziest stat' ever

The most amazing of all? Arizona has piled up 57 touchdowns to just 55 punts.
"That's the craziest stat I think I've ever heard," coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "All the stats that are out there right now, that's the one that I'm probably most proud of."
So how crazy of an achievement is it? Actually, not that wild.
Stat-heads can downplay the achievement, but it doesn't change how special this Cardinals team has been in 2015. They're the most balanced team in the NFL with the requisite roster depth to survive the long NFL season -- one that still feels far from over.