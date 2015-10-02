Arian Foster will be a game-time decision Sunday

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday the running back practiced and will be a game-time decision Sunday when his team faces the Atlanta Falcons.
"Progression is well, I think from two months ago having it off the bone to today," Foster said of his recovery via the team website. "It feels great and so yeah, I feel like I've got a chance. It just depends on how it feels on Sunday."
On Friday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's Around the NFL that there is "a lot of optimism" Foster will make his season debut Sunday.
Foster has been practicing on a limited basis the past two weeks following preseason groin surgery. The coach said the running back would need to be a full participant in practice before he sees his first game action this season.
"Every day's another day of improvement. Hopefully, he'll keep getting better," offensive coordinator George Godsey said.
The door is still open for a Texans' playoff run in the weak AFC South. Getting their offensive workhorse back as early as Sunday would be a huge lift in that endeavor.