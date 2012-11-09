Arian Foster vs. Bears linebackers leads Week 10 matchups

This is the marquee matchup of Week 10. The 26-year-old Foster is one of the NFL's premier players. He currently leads the league in rushing touchdowns (10) and he's fifth in rushing yards (770). He doesn't have "wow" speed, but he has incredible vision, power and balance. He is averaging a league-high 24 carries per game and has yet to fumble this season. The Houston Texans' offense is at its best when Foster gets a lot of touches and I'd look for him to get plenty against this tough Chicago Bears defense.