Arian Foster to work out for Dolphins, Lions

There are only two top-30 free agents remaining in Around The NFL's top-99 free agents list. One of them is Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose stalemate with the Jets has seemingly lasted as long as Deflategate (ok, maybe it hasn't been that dragged out).
He has a workout with the Dolphins on Monday followed by the Lions later this week, reported NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport via a source with knowledge of Foster's schedule. While the veteran does turn the dreaded 3-0 in August, these two tailback-needy teams could use some insurance, or a possible starter, in case the Jay Ajayi and Ameer Abdullah experiments don't work out as planned.
Foster tore an Achilles in Week 4 last season, and hasn't played all 16 games since 2012. But given his incredible production with the Texans, it could be worth the gamble that he some gas left in the tank.