Arian Foster powers Texans to blowout win over Titans

Published: Oct 26, 2014 at 09:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Arian Foster plowed over the Tennessee Titans and drove the Houston Texans to a blowout 30-16 road win. Our takeaways:

  1. Foster went over 100 yards rushing for the sixth time this season, jaunting for 151 yards on 20 carries, two rushingtouchdowns and added a receiving score. The sixth-year pro compiled more than 100 rushing yards for the fourth straight game -- the first such streak in his career, per the Houston Chronicle. Foster's smooth speed and quick-cut ability were too much for a struggling Titans' defense to handle.
  1. Zach Mettenberger made his first career start for Tennessee and struggled. His throws were often off the mark, behind or high, placing receivers in precarious situations. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 299 yards, twotouchdowns and an interception. His pick was a terrible decision and he should have thrown several others forcing balls into coverage. The rookie displayed some poise, standing strong in the pocket, and the Titans did stretch the field more. Mettenberger connected twice on deep balls in the second half, including a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch by Nate Washington. If Ken Whisenhunt sticks with the rookie, he's got a lot of work to do.
  1. Jadeveon Clowney made his return from a knee injury. He played a normal rotation early -- not just on third down in passing situations. The No. 1 overall pick displayed his dynamic first step getting into the backfield on his first two snaps and causing an offensive face mask penalty. He compiled just one tackle and a couple late QB pressures, but his presence allowed J.J. Watt to pick his matchups. Watt continued to sew up his future Defensive Player of the Year award, compiling two sacks, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss and a swatted pass.
  1. Ryan Fitzpatrick continues his ho-hum campaign. The game manager avoided the mistakes this week as the Texans essentially road Foster to a big lead and sat on it. At 4-4 the Texans continue to tread in mediocrity with Fitzpatrick under center. Behind Watt and Foster, Houston remains on the periphery of the playoff hunt, but it's all delaying a late-season Ryan Mallett sighting.
  1. The Titans, on the other hand, have all but admitted to a lost season by going with Mettenberger. Jake Locker had to be wondering early in the game if the Titans could have been winning had he started. Now that Whisenhunt has went with a rookie quarterback, it's time to find out what other pieces the Titans (2-6) have for the future. Aside from Jurrell Casey and a decent pass rush (five sacks), there wasn't much good to take from Sunday.

