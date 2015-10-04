Arian Foster makes season debut for Texans

Houston, we have a solution.
After weeks of touch and go offense, the team will finally welcome back star running back Arian Foster, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Foster tore his groin back in early August and has not seen the field since. He was in the lineup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
ESPN first reported the development.
Though there's no telling how effective he'll be, Foster rejoins an offense that is averaging 115 yards per game on the ground and just two scores.
If nothing else, Foster's presence in the lineup should help Ryan Mallett, who has had some flashes during his two starts but clearly needs to show more consistency.