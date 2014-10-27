Arian Foster keeps rolling in Texans' win over Titans

What's more impressive is Foster's recent run. The running back who consistently wound up in the headlines for his on-field performance two seasons ago is suddenly back to his old form, which made him a top fantasy pick and made the Texans instant contenders, despite shoddy quarterbacking from Matt Schaub. This time around, Houston is led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will never be Peyton Manning but is doing the best he can to help the Texans win games. Foster's increased production plays a massive part in Houston's winning percentage, and with performances like Sunday, it looks like the Texans aren't going away anytime soon, whether at home or on the road.