Arena Football League introduces helmet sensors for all teams

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Florida Times-Union reported that helmet sensors are now mandatory in the Arena Football League.
- The Times-Picayune reported that former New Orleans Saints special teams player Steve Gleason, who suffers from ALS, announced a plan to end the disease.
- Fox Sports Arizona looked at Ray Anderson's transition from NFL executive to Arizona State University athletic director.
- The Orlando Sentinel reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees impressed area prep stars in the Disney passing camp.
- The Record previewed the Legacy Football Camp, which this weekend will feature numerous NFL players including Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin.
- The Charlotte Observer reported that former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss is working as an assistant coach at a private Charlotte high school.
- WXIN-TV looked at the impact of Indiana being the first state in the nation with a concussion-related law, which will require youth coaches to take concussion training classes.
