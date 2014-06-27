Arena Football League introduces helmet sensors for all teams

Published: Jun 27, 2014 at 05:19 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • TheMMQB.com wrote about the arthroscope and how it has revolutionized knee surgeries.
  • WXIN-TV looked at the impact of Indiana being the first state in the nation with a concussion-related law, which will require youth coaches to take concussion training classes.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

news

Move the Sticks: North Carolina's Mack Brown & App State's Shawn Clark join for the MTS Classic

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tears ACL, likely out for 2022 season

Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry is likely out for the season after tearing his ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, per Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) inmate records. Maye, 29, signed with New Orleans this offseason on a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE