Arena Football League extends deal with brain sensors company

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 05:59 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • ArenaFan.com reported that the Arena Football League has extended its contract with Brain Sentry, a series of wearable brain sensors for helmets to detect concussive hits.
  • As part of Brain Injury Awareness Month, KAGS-TV in College Station, Texas, interviewed the Texas A&M athletic trainer about the football team's decision to try smart mouth guards this season. The Aggies have partnered with i1 Biometrics – a technology startup hoping to reduce the risk of concussions – to test the device during spring football practice.
  • WOAI-AM in San Antonio talked to local doctors who were skeptical about the flash-card concussion test unveiled by New York University's Langone Concussion Center.
  • KTVU-TV in San Francisco reported on work by the Sports Medicine Center for Youth Athletes, which has said that "single sporting" causes a large portion of the injuries its doctors rehabilitate.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

