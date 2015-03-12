Arena Football League extends deal with brain sensors company

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- ArenaFan.com reported that the Arena Football League has extended its contract with Brain Sentry, a series of wearable brain sensors for helmets to detect concussive hits.
- As part of Brain Injury Awareness Month, KAGS-TV in College Station, Texas, interviewed the Texas A&M athletic trainer about the football team's decision to try smart mouth guards this season. The Aggies have partnered with i1 Biometrics – a technology startup hoping to reduce the risk of concussions – to test the device during spring football practice.
- WOAI-AM in San Antonio talked to local doctors who were skeptical about the flash-card concussion test unveiled by New York University's Langone Concussion Center.
- KSAT-TV in San Antonio featured a group of high school students who created a public service announcements about recognizing the symptoms of concussions
- KTHV-TV in Little Rock, Arkansas, reported that the state senate is considering a bill that would allow schools to play schools in the same class in order to reduce concussion risks.
- KTVU-TV in San Francisco reported on work by the Sports Medicine Center for Youth Athletes, which has said that "single sporting" causes a large portion of the injuries its doctors rehabilitate.
- The University of Arkansas announced that R.J. Elbin, assistant professor of kinesiology, will present his research on recovery from concussions Friday.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor