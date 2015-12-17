Around the NFL

Are the Jaguars the NFL's next great offense?

Published: Dec 17, 2015 at 05:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The AFC South is a spiraling mess this season, but there's plenty of hope for the future.

The Tennessee Titans have hope under center in Marcus Mariota while the Jaguars have Blake Bortles and a surrounding cast of talent that currently has Jacksonville ranked as the 15th-overall offense after finishing 31st over the past two seasons.

"I definitely think there's a swagger and a confidence to this offense," said offensive tackle Luke Joeckel, per the team's official website. "We've been doing a good job moving the football. There were those weeks there we just didn't do a good job in the red zone. We've definitely gone out there and fixed some things."

It starts with Bortles, who in his second season stands as just the fourth player in NFL history with 30-plus touchdown throws at age 23 or younger. On the receiving end of those heroics, uber-talented receiver Allen Robinson (12) and fellow pass-catcher Allen Hurns (8) have combined for the most receiving scores in a single season by any duo of wideouts in Jaguars history.

The club has also seen tight end Julius Thomas heat up over the past four games with 21 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown grab in each of those tilts. At 27, Thomas feels like an elder statesmen next to Robinson (22), Hurns (24), Bortles (23) and second-round running back T.J. Yeldon (22).

The leap taken this season by Jacksonville's collection of young talent begs the question: Can this be the NFL's next great offense? It feels entirely possible.

"Blake has a ton of different options he can go to," Robinson said. "Me, I'm pretty confident in all of our options that if he goes to anyone we'll continue to be successful."

It's not crazy to imagine the Jaguars (5-8) mining their way into January play. Just a game back of the up-and-down Texans and Colts, Jacksonville faces a manageable remaining slate against Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston. That finale against the Texans could ultimately serve as an epic opportunity for this intriguing team to upset the apple cart. 

Either way, coach Gus Bradley and general manager David Caldwell are beginning to see the plan come together. This Jaguars can't be shrugged off as just another easy out. Young players are beginning to develop and mesh, giving Jacksonville one of the NFL's more intriguing rosters heading into 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have suffered broken foot Thursday night

Panthers first-round pick ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ was injured in the third quarter Thursday night against the Texans and carted off the field to the locker room. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Horn is believed to have broken his foot.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) on making season debut in Week 3: 'We'll see'

With the Browns continuing to upgrade ﻿Odell Beckham﻿'s status, anticipation surrounding the star receiver's return has continued to build. The receiver is not ready, however, to declare he's back in action.
news

Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' enough to keep up with Tom Brady

Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, spoke at length with the Boston Herald, offering a more logical explanation for why Brady departed the only franchise he'd known.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants OC Jason Garrett: Kenny Golladay's sideline tirade 'not a big deal at all'

Kenny Golladay﻿'s highly touted arrival in New York has yet to produce the statistical explosion many hoped for with the Giants. It has, however, produced some frustration.
news

Matt LaFleur: 'No ill will' toward Kyle Shanahan after 49ers' offseason interest in Aaron Rodgers

During a tumultuous offseason between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the 49ers inquired about the possibility of trading for the future Hall of Famer. Ahead of Week 3's marquee matchup between the teams, Matt LaFleur sounded off on San Francisco's attempt to nab his QB.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell confirms team is looking to trade Jamie Collins

As Detroit explores a route to trade Jamie Collins elsewhere, the veteran linebacker is staying home while awaiting word on his next destination.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul could miss a marquee Week 3 showdown against the Rams due to injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW