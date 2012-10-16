Are the Chargers the worst team in the NFL?

We're well past the quarter point of the 2012 season and some teams are in serious danger of completely falling out of the race for No. 1, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft that is.
And yes, there might be something disingenuous about looking at the standings "if the season ended today." But as sports fans, rationality often goes out the window. Unless you can come up with a reasonable explanation why the Angels' 2012 performance still depresses me to this day.
But if the season ended today, three teams from the NFC West would be in the playoffs. A lot can change and will change from right now and Week 17. We might even laugh at the end of the year as we reminisce about the hot start of three NFC West teams. But can I at least have that? I don't get a team in Los Angeles (for now), let me enjoy the moment.
Also give me that because the bottom six of the NFL is dominated by the AFC West.
And it should be noted we probably need to start working on new artwork to include Geno Smith, who continues to kill it for West Virginia with 25 touchdowns and no interceptions.
And without further ado ...
There are a couple of takeaways from that game. Norv Turner isn't a good head coach. He's had six winning seasons during his 15-year career (not counting his 7-6 record when he was fired). A.J. Smith has done a great job of providing great talent for the rest of the league with Drew Brees, Darren Sproles, Michael Turner, Vincent Jackson and Antonio Cromartie doing well (imagine if those players with Larry Fitzgerald, who the Chargers passed on to draft Eli Manning). And it looks like Philip Rivers' arm is damaged, if you look at the lack of velocity on his throws. Again, all of this is unacceptable.
