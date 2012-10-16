Are the Chargers the worst team in the NFL?

Congratulations, San Diego, our team is finally No. 1 in something. There have been some tough losses in Chargers ' history (just fall down, Marlon), but this might be the worst in the regular-season. When long-time Chargers ' punching bag Peyton Manning is walking off the field with his fist raised, it's time to take a look in the proverbial mirror. The Chargers had six second-half possessions, and five turnovers. The one time they didn't turn the ball over, they lost yards. This is unacceptable.

There are a couple of takeaways from that game. Norv Turner isn't a good head coach. He's had six winning seasons during his 15-year career (not counting his 7-6 record when he was fired). A.J. Smith has done a great job of providing great talent for the rest of the league with Drew Brees, Darren Sproles, Michael Turner, Vincent Jackson and Antonio Cromartie doing well (imagine if those players with Larry Fitzgerald, who the Chargers passed on to draft Eli Manning). And it looks like Philip Rivers' arm is damaged, if you look at the lack of velocity on his throws. Again, all of this is unacceptable.