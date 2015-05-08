Around the NFL

Are Russell Wilson, Seahawks '10s of millions' apart?

Published: May 08, 2015 at 01:30 AM

The contract for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will eventually get done. Not many young players who have been to a pair of Super Bowls are allowed to walk after the conclusion of their rookie deal.

But according to ESPN 710's Danny O'Neil, neither side is close to agreeing on a rumored extension worth $120 million with half of the money guaranteed.

They are apparently "10s of millions" apart.

"In fact, the Seahawks haven't put $100 million on the table right now," O'Neil said, citing various league sources familiar with negotiations. "The offer of a four-year extension is believed to be worth closer to $80 million."

Basically, Seattle wants to pay Wilson like a better Andy Dalton or Colin Kaepernick, which makes a ton of sense.

They do not want his numbers to creep into the neighborhood of say Aaron Rodgers or Ben Roethlisberger.

Like we've said in the past, there is a number that Wilson is likely to accept, but he just hasn't done it yet. There's also probably a number the Seahawks are willing to go to, but they just haven't.

The problem with this deal is that it's rather unprecedented. Wilson made the Super Bowl twice in his first three seasons and won once. He has more wins than any other quarterback in his first three seasons.

So is that the product of a heady quarterback, or a solid quarterback who has benefited from an excellent team around him? Remember, Seattle has had tons of flexibility because of Wilson's third-round pick salary.

All these questions need to be answered before training camp, unless the Seahawks want to risk letting this become more of a story than it already is.

