Scout's Notebook

Are NFL teams being too aggressive on two-point conversions?

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 09:58 AM

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his weekly notebook. The topics of this edition include:

» What is Tony Romo's future in the NFL?

» The recent surge in two-point conversions.

» An argument for the Raiders having the best offense in the NFL.

But first, a look at the increased frequency of two-point conversion attempts ...

* * * **

TWO-POINT CONVERSIONS: Are NFL teams being too aggressive?

If you're expecting me to nod my head "yes" after watching a number of teams fail to convert in Week 10, you are mistaken. I absolutely love seeing coaches bypass the traditional extra point in hopes of exploiting the math equation that many observers ignore. Just like the three-point shot has changed the way basketball is played, the two-point conversion (and the decision to move PATs back to the 15-yard line) is altering the way forward-thinking NFL coaches are approaching the extra point.

Instead of settling for a traditional kick that is only converted at a 94.8 percent rate, teams are increasingly seeing the value in taking their chances on a short-yardage play from the 3-yard line that adds a bonus point to a touchdown. Based on simple math, the current two-point conversion rates (54.0 percent) bring about a higher rate of return while also changing the game plans for the opponents. For instance, a team jumping out to an 8-0 or 16-0 lead forces conservative-minded opponents to potentially scrap their original game plans to chase points early in the game. Thus, the aggressive play not only benefits the offense, but it puts the defense in a better position to dictate the terms in critical situations.

This brings me back to what we witnessed in Week 10 -- particularly with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also with a host of other teams aggressively attempting two-point conversions in a variety of situations. While the conservative think tank took a number of coaches to task for their aggressive failures (NFL teams converted only 4 of 13 attempts in Week 10), they reserved most of their critiques for Mike Tomlin after the Steelers went 0-for-4 on two-point tries against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, I certainly understand the arm-chair quarterbacking after their failures, but Tomlin's decisions made sense based on the team's track record with the two-point attempts. Prior to Week 10, the Steelers had converted 14 of their 17 two-point tries over the past two seasons, which is why Ben Roethlisbergercampaigned for the team to go for two after every touchdown during the offseason.

With the NFL conversion rate hovering at 60 percent through the first nine weeks of the season, it is easy to see why the Steelers elected to take their chances early in the game to put the Cowboys behind the eight ball. In fact, I don't begrudge any of these gamblers attempting to cash in on the bonus points. The hidden points accumulated over the course of the season will eventually pay huge dividends, but I wish offensive coordinators would reconsider their preferred method of attack. Instead of solely attacking through the air, I believe more play callers should lean on running plays on two-point conversions. Let me explain ...

Looking at the numbers, it's alarming to see so many coaches rely on passes on two-point tries. NFL teams have converted only 50 percent (24 of 48) two-point attempts through the air compared to the 66.7 percent conversion rate (10 of 15) on the ground. Considering the 69.2 percent conversion rate (9 of 13) on two-point rushing attempts heading into Week 10, I'm astonished more teams elected to throw the ball with bonus points on the line.

I'm sure conventional wisdom suggests putting the ball in the hands of your best player, which is the quarterback in many cases, but the condensed area (13 yards from the line of scrimmage to the back line of the end zone) makes it tougher for passing plays to work. In addition, the preferred route of choice (fade or back-shoulder fade) is essentially a jump ball between a receiver and a defensive back in the corner. With the "alley-oop" amounting to a coin flip, teams should reconsider the over-reliance on the low-percentage throw in key moments. Whether it is a sprint-out option pass with a run-pass option for the quarterback or a rub concept with multiple receivers instructed to inadvertently pick designated defensive backs, play callers must dig deeper in the playbook to exploit the advantages of the two-point equation.

In the end, I applaud coaches for taking more risks, but I'm hoping more explore other alternatives to enhance their chances of cashing in their bonus points.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.

news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks

Is there a defensive player who impacts the game more than Micah Parsons? What makes Justin Jefferson such a force at receiver? Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

news

With Miami owning sports world, will Dolphins live up to hype? Plus, Garrett Wilson's superstar potential

With the Heat and the Panthers simultaneously vying for championships, Miami is currently the sports capital of America. Can the Dolphins live up to the hype? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a potential superstar receiver and an interesting commentary on NFL head coaches.

news

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown poised to make noise in Carolina

Which up-and-coming defensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team. Do the Eagles have ANOTHER young stud? Which NFC South franchise boasts two selections?

news

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future

Which up-and-coming offensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team -- and one storied franchise boasts a pair of selections.

news

Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine

For nine quarterbacks, the 2023 NFL season figures to be a critical hinge point in their respective careers. Who will ball out? Who will flounder? Bucky Brooks provides confidence rankings on make-or-break signal-callers.

news

2023 NFL season: Top five position groups in football

With the free agency frenzy and 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, Bucky Brooks evaluated each roster to determine which teams possess the most imposing units to face on game day. Here are the top five position groups in football right now.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts assembled the freakiest class; five picks that took me by surprise

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the freakiest team haul from the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, what's with the Eagles' obsession with Georgia products? And which five picks took everyone by surprise?

news

2023 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Bucky Brooks sorts the 2023 NFL Draft class into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Where do C.J. Stroud and Tyree Wilson land? Plus, five prospects who can outperform their draft position.

news

Five potential trade fits for Devin White; why Hendon Hooker is the third-best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks provides five potential trade fits for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Plus, one of the hottest names in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis, Emmanuel Forbes, Jordan Addison among this class' most polarizing prospects

The pre-draft process is a beauty pageant, and when it comes to NFL prospects, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 of the most polarizing players in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

news

Jalen Hurts' forthcoming megadeal underscores Eagles' brilliance; Julian Love reshapes Seahawks' D

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks studies one organization's spectacular work at the game's most important position. Plus, an overlooked signing that could completely revitalize a once-proud defense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More