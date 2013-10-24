Are Missouri Tigers the only threat to Alabama in the SEC?

Yes, Auburn is an extreme darkhorse in the SEC, but to me the conference is down to two teams with legitimate national title hopes -- Alabama and the surprise team of 2013, Missouri. Those two teams don't play in the regular season, but stay tuned. If they're both undefeated heading into the conference title game in Atlanta, the SEC, despite the lumps it has taken this season, is in good shape. One of them will play for national title, as long as the conference doesn't eat itself.