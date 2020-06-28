Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 08:57 AM

Are Kirk Cousins' critics silenced ahead of 2020?

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Scrutiny simply comes with being a signal-caller in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins, though, has long been saddled with another level of criticism for his struggles in high-profile games (and a hefty contract). In 2019, Cousins produced stellar statistics and a postseason victory against the favored New Orleans Saints.

But was it enough for the Minnesota Vikings quarterback to head into the 2020 season with his critics muted and the Skol nation behind him?

The numbers, at least, are in his favor and so too is the presence of Gary Kubiak.

In 2019, Cousins' 10 wins as a starter, his 26-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 107.4 quarterback rating were all career bests. And that 26-20 win in the NFC Wild Card over the Saints, the one in which he outperformed Drew Brees, was his first playoff win.

How Kirk Cousins stacked up in 2019

(Per NFL Research)

Kirk Cousins                   * *2019 Season                  * *NFL Rank

QB Wins                           10                                      T-7th

Comp Pct.                        69.1                                  4th

Pass Yds/Att                    8.1                                     7th

TD-INT                              26-6                                  6th

Passer Rating                  107.4                                4th 

Cousins, the only QB in the league with 25 or more TD passes in five years running according to NFL Research, had his most successful season to date and now he will quarterback an offense with Kubiak as offensive coordinator. Past first seasons with Kubiak as OC have seen a windfall for his quarterbacks, such as John Elway (threw a then-career-high 26 touchdowns in 1995, per NFL Research), David Carr (led the NFL with a career-high 68.3 completion percentage in 2006), Joe Flacco (career-best 27 touchdown passes in 2014) and Peyton Manning (helped Broncos win Super Bowl 50).

Then again, naysayers are most difficult to quiet.

Cousins is still just 1-2 in the playoffs, 7-15 in prime time outings and 17-26-2 on the road. One good season isn't likely to hush his most vocal critics.

2019 was a good start on turning things around, though – a collection of good starts, in fact.

Related Content

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
news

As Bears offense waned, WR Allen Robinson still shined

In 2019, the Bears offense finished 29th in points per game a year after finishing in the top 10. Despite that, Allen Robinson turned in a terrific year. 
ARCHIVO El corredor de los Jets de Nueva York Le'Veon Bell en el juego ante los Giants del 10 de noviembre del 2019. El jugador no será castigado después de que fue visto jugando bolos el sábado tras ser enviado a casa por los doctores del equipo con gripa. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
news

Connor McGovern: Le'Veon Bell is 'one of the greats'

New Jets offensive lineman sees running back as "special" and says he "will go down as one of the greats." 
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Green Bay won 23-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Did the Packers do enough to aid Aaron Rodgers, title hopes?

After a surprising draft, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers move forward looking to duplicate last year's surprising success. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Broncos' Von Miller holds virtual pass rush summit 

Denver Broncos star Von Miller hosted his fourth annual pass rush summit Thursday, holding a virtual session with a number of notable NFL edge rushers.
New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater has 'arm strength' to throw deep ball

Matt Rhule is not concerned with conversation surrounding new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his past history throwing downfield -- or lack thereof.
Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism
news

Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism

For over 50 years, Jim Brown has witnessed -- and fought against -- decades of injustice against African Americans in the United States. And, at age 84, the Hall of Fame running back has maintained a watchful eye on the recent efforts to combat systemic racism and social inequality. On Friday, the NFL legend and civil rights activist sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche on NFL Total Access to share his perspective on what's been happening in America.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Teams having conversations with associates of Colin Kaepernick

As interested teams continue to do research on Colin Kaepernick, there are conversations happening with friends and associates of the free-agent quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 
news

NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October.
Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations
news

Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which aired Friday night.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL