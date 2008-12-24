Are Buccaneers getting the full Monte?

» San Francisco:Shaun Hill might very well have had his career turning point in the 49ers' triumph over St. Louis. Mike Singletary, the Niners' interim coach, was ready to yank Hill with the 49ers trailing the lowly Rams, 13-3, in the third quarter. Hill was struggling badly, completing only eight of his first 19 passes for 89 yards with three interceptions and no scores, but he convinced Singletary to give him a chance to rebound in the fourth quarter. And Hill did, connecting on 10 of 15 attempts for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers' ability to escape with a win saved them some major embarrassment, but it also gave Singletary, who is likely to keep the coaching job, a true sense of what Hill is all about.