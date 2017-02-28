Are Broncos the prime landing spot for Tony Romo?

As the clock ticks toward the new league year, the odds of the Dallas Cowboys ultimately releasing Romo to choose his own destination appear to be increasing.
On Tuesday's edition of Up to the Minute Live, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport identified the Denver Broncos as the prime landing spot if the 36-year-old quarterback is willing to accept less than the $14 million he's due under his current contract.
Should the Cowboys set Romo free, he can begin negotiating a new contract with interested teams. At that point, he will have to prioritize a desire to maximize his financial value versus the strongest chance to play for a Super Bowl contender in his NFL twilight years.
"If he's willing to take a pay cut," Rapoport explained, "it seems like the Broncos and then it seems like everyone else."
When Romo first realized last November that he had been replaced as the face of the Cowboys franchise, Rapoport reported that the veteran quarterback was already eyeing Denver as a possible destination.
Broncos general manager John Elway has been reluctant to displace Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch atop his quarterback depth chart by trading for an expensive veteran, but that dynamic shifts if Romo is freely available and willing to sacrifice money for location.
It's similar to the approach Elway took last year when Colin Kaepernick's refusal to accept a reduction in his $11.9 million base salary scuttled a potential trade from San Francisco to Denver.
Romo's preferred landing spots are dwindling with Carson Palmer recommitting to the Cardinals and Alex Smithdrawing a fresh round of endorsements from the Chiefs.
By the time the new league years rolls around on March 9, the realistic options might come down to Denver versus Houston. Regardless of the competition, Rapoport believes the Broncos will be in the "driver's seat" for Romo's services.