Archie Manning: Peyton decision might come soon

Manning's father, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, believes the Broncos' signal-caller will make a decision "maybe in the next week or two."
"He's given a lot of thought to it," Manning said during an appearance from the Super Bowl XLIX media center, aired by a Nashville, Tennessee radio station, via ESPN.com. "My advice for him is to go through the process, get away a little bit, let your leg heal, give it a lot of thought and decide what you're going to do ... (I) think he's taken a good evaluation of where he is physically."
Manning's Broncoswere surprisingly eliminated this season by the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional Round. It was revealed after the loss that Manning had been dealing with a leg injury -- suffered during a late-season game against the San Diego Chargers -- which may have affected his passing, which was less-than-stellar in the loss.
The quarterback's performance was shocking and alarming to those who have followed his career, prompting questions about whether Manning might just walk off the field for good.
Manning hasn't indicated which way he is leaning, and faces adjusting to a new regime under new head coach Gary Kubiak and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison. He also faces the pressure of trying to lead Denver to a Super Bowl victory as their window of opportunity for a title continues to shrink.
We could be a mere dozen days from seeing the return of a surefire Hall-of-Fame quarterback, or the beginning of the Brock Osweiler era.
