Archie Manning non-committal on Peyton's health, future

When it comes to the health of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, father might not know best.
Appearing on Yahoo! Sports Radio on Monday, Archie Manning said he was unsure if his son would be able to play in 2012 after missing the entire 2011 season while recovering from his third neck procedure in less than two years.
"I don't know," Manning said. "I think he's working real hard -- Peyton wants to play. He's got a good attitude about it. He's getting his health back, getting a little better. We'll just have to see what happens."
Colts owner Jim Irsay also remained non-committal about Peyton Manning's health when asked last week, saying the team still was evaluating the four-time MVP.
Irsay recently shot down reports that the team would move back a March 8 deadline to pay Manning his $28 million bonus, but the quarterback's future with the Colts remains in question. Archie Manning said he was unclear of the Colts' plans for his son with the team's search for a general manager still ongoing.
"Jim is in the process of trying to replace some people and hire people," Manning said. "He's got a lot on his plate. They have a lot of decisions to make. I hope it all comes out good."
Manning also said, after presenting the Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year awards at a New Orleans hotel, Peyton Manning was disappointed that vice chairman Bill Polian was let go during the Colts' leadership shakeup but remains committed to coming back next season.
He also said his son hasn't given much thought to how the upheaval in Indianapolis will affect him.
