Archie Manning non-committal on Peyton's health, future

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 07:33 AM

When it comes to the health of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, father might not know best.

Appearing on Yahoo! Sports Radio on Monday, Archie Manning said he was unsure if his son would be able to play in 2012 after missing the entire 2011 season while recovering from his third neck procedure in less than two years.

"I don't know," Manning said. "I think he's working real hard -- Peyton wants to play. He's got a good attitude about it. He's getting his health back, getting a little better. We'll just have to see what happens."

Colts owner Jim Irsay also remained non-committal about Peyton Manning's health when asked last week, saying the team still was evaluating the four-time MVP.

Irsay recently shot down reports that the team would move back a March 8 deadline to pay Manning his $28 million bonus, but the quarterback's future with the Colts remains in question. Archie Manning said he was unclear of the Colts' plans for his son with the team's search for a general manager still ongoing.

"Jim is in the process of trying to replace some people and hire people," Manning said. "He's got a lot on his plate. They have a lot of decisions to make. I hope it all comes out good."

Manning also said, after presenting the Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year awards at a New Orleans hotel, Peyton Manning was disappointed that vice chairman Bill Polian was let go during the Colts' leadership shakeup but remains committed to coming back next season.

He also said his son hasn't given much thought to how the upheaval in Indianapolis will affect him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after finding himself buried on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to call it "over" with the third-year pro.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- comes to a conclusion on Sunday night. In advance of the finale, Adam Schein provides his own personal top-10 list. Which team boasts three representatives?

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE