Around the NFL

Arcega-Whiteside 'ready' to step up after WR injuries

Published: Sep 18, 2019 at 02:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeSean Jackson is expected to miss at least Week 3 with a groin injury. It's not looking good for Alshon Jeffery, who is dealing with a calf issue.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver corps is looking wicked thin heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Detroit Lions. If Jackson and Jeffery both sit, Carson Wentz will need to rely heavily on Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The rookie second-round pick saw a massive jump in playing time due to Jackson and Jeffery's injuries in Week 2. After playing just five offensive snaps in the season-opener, JJAW saw 69 plays against the Atlanta Falcons.

If called upon for a big role again, the rookie says he's prepared.

"I'm ready," Arcega-Whiteside said, via the team's official website. "That's what I've dreamed about. That's why I'm here, to help this team win."

Despite playing a boatload of snaps in Week 2, the rookie caught just one pass for four yards on four targets. The Eagles will need more from Arcega-Whiteside Sunday after a full week of practice to prepare.

"We've been together since the spring," Arcega-Whiteside said about Wentz. "I've been hanging around him since then, personally and on and off the field. Obviously, this week it's going to ramp up a little more. We're going to get that chemistry going."

A second-round pick out of Stanford, the 6-foot-2 wideout has the size to be a red-zone threat and displayed better run-after-catch ability that anticipated during the preseason. With both Jackson and Jeffery looking iffy at best for Sunday, the Eagles and Wentz will need JJAW to play a bigger role in the offense than he did last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn's future: 'He might take me with him, you never know'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't enamored with the prospects of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaving, but understands it's all part of being in the NFL. 
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is strong candidate to be Bill Belichick's successor as head coach

Jerod Mayo, a Patriots assistant since 2019 and former New England player, is a strong candidate to succeed Bill Belichick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) says he plans to play in wild-card game vs. Buccaneers

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appears ready to return just in time for the playoffs. Smith (ankle) was a full participant in Philadelphia's practice on Thursday.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Official injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend's six games.
news

Robert Kraft explains decision to part ways with HC Bill Belichick after 24 seasons

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met with the New England media on Thursday to explain the decision to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson aiming to play 'smarter,' excited to rejoin 'great' team

Colts QB Anthony Richardson on Thursday gave an update on his right shoulder rehab while describing how much he learned along his rookie season from the sidelines. 
news

Tom Brady, NFL community reacts to Patriots parting ways with Bill Belichick 

The New England Patriots and long-time head coach Bill Belichick have parted ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Bill Belichick, Patriots mutually part ways: Full statements from Belichick, owner Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships. Below is the full text of Belichick and Kraft's statements to the media announcing the end of the Belichick era in New England.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey highlight December/January Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were lauded for their recent offense efforts. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.