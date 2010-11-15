Arbitrator rules against Kiffin in Raiders grievance

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 12:04 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- An NFL arbitrator has denied a grievance filed by former Oakland Raiders coach Lane Kiffin in an attempt to claim the lost salary he maintained he was still owed by the team.

Raiders executive John Herrera issued a statement to The Associated Press on Monday stating the ruling was an overwhelming victory for the Raiders.

In the statement, Herrera said the league stated that Kiffin showed "a stunning lack of concern" for the terms of his contract and for the rules of the club.

Kiffin was fired in September 2008 for cause because of what owner Al Davis described as acts of insubordination and lying by the coach.

Kiffin filed his grievance with the NFL in October 2008 to claim the lost salary he maintained he was still owed by the team for the remainder of his two-year contract.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

