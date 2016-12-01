Aqib Talib, Xavier Rhodes back in CB top 10; Darius Slay ballin'

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. In this series, Taylor will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings.
Back in June, Darius Slay stated he wanted to get paid like a top-seven cornerback. One month later, he signed a four-year deal with the Lions worth $48 million. Four months after signing his lucrative contract, he's starting to play like that top-seven cornerback. In the Lions' Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Vikings, Slay picked off Sam Bradford to seal his team the victory and first place in the NFC North. On the play, Slay was responsible for the first offensive threat who came into the flat, whether on a hitch or out route. When Vikings receiver Adam Thielen came into the flat on an out route, Slay jumped the route and hauled in his second INT of the season.
The Lions (7-4) have won six of their last seven games and Slay has been an instrumental part of the turnaround. This season, he has allowed 24 catches on 45 targets (53.3 completion percentage) for 289 yards (12 yards per catch). I see why the Lions paid him. He does a good job in Cover 2 and man coverages and he can tackle. He can play press coverage or off the line of scrimmage. Slay is turning into a complete cornerback, but something that has hurt his case for getting into my top 10 is giving up four touchdowns. Slay needs to improve on finishing the play, especially when the quarterback scrambles, because he sometimes loses the ball. He must plaster the receiver better and make a play.
The Lions are allowing 250.9 passing yards per game (19th in the league), a 106.4 passer rating (worst in the NFL) and have given up 22 pass TDs (tied for 27th) this season. They must tighten up this week when they travel to the Big Easy to take on Drew Brees and a Saints offense that averages an NFL-best 319.5 passing yards per game and has 31 passing TDs (best in the NFL). In this contest, Slay is going to have the opportunity go against all of the Saints' receivers: Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead. Although the Saints are putting up huge numbers in the passing game, I don't think Slay will struggle against them while in zone coverage. The Lions' pass rush has improved of late, which will help Slay follow the release of the ball so he can break on the route and make a play.
Week 13 cornerback rankings: My top 10
Patrick Peterson vs. Julio Jones was arguably one of the best matchups we'll see this season. Peterson did a helluva job against the league's top receiver, allowing just 31 yards on five targets, and he finished the game giving up four receptions on six targets for 58 yards. This is why he's back at No. 1 on my list. It's hard covering a receiver like Jones any day of the week without a lot of help, and he consistently does it well.
Peterson, who hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 2, and the Cardinals' top-ranked defense face a red-hot Kirk Cousins and the league's second-best offense. Don't be surprised if you see Peterson cover Washington's WR2, Pierre Garcon, in man coverage while the Cardinals roll zone coverages DeSean Jackson's way. I think that's what Arizona will do -- and should do -- against the dynamic Redskins' passing attack.
The Broncos' receivers couldn't beat Marcus Peterson Sunday night. His feet were clean on double moves, as he stayed in his backpedal and opened up when he needed to. Peters gave up two catches on four targets for 19 yards; Trevor Siemian had just a 63.9 passer rating when targeting Peters. Peters has hung around the top five for a while now, and his Sunday performance moves him up to No. 2 for the first time since Week 4.
It would be interesting to see Julio Jones and Peters go head-to-head Sunday, as Peters leads the league in INTs (13) since 2015 and Jones leads the league in receiving yards in that span (3,011), but the Chiefs' corners don't travel often, if at all. We could see Peters and the Chiefs take the same game plan as mentioned above with the Cardinals. With Peters covering Mohamed Sanu more often than not, the Chiefs could roll zone coverages toward Jones.
Sherman didn't have a terrible day against the Bucs, but he did give up his second touchdown of the season. We saw Sherman yield five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on seven targets (16 pass plays in coverage) vs. Mike Evans. The Bucs receiver had his number, but we won't see Sherman on the losing end too often. Evans was able to put up this kind of performance against Sherman by using his size (6-foot-5, 231 pounds) and chemistry with Jameis Winston.
Sherman has allowed a passer rating of 62.7 in coverage this season, which will play well against a struggling Cam Newton(81.4 passer rating this season). Although the Seahawks rank near the top in many defensive categories, they are on pace for their worst defense in the Legion of Boom era (since 2011, when Sherman was drafted). Regardless, I don't see Sherman and the Seahawks falling to Carolina on Sunday night.
Despite all the hoopla that followed the Redskins-Cowboys bout on Thanksgiving Day, Josh Norman handled his business against Dez Bryant. These are the on-field battles we all want to see, and Norman won the day this time around. He gave up three receptions for 32 yards on five targets (15 pass plays in coverage) to Bryant.
This week in Arizona, I don't expect Norman to follow any one receiver. Carson Palmer likes looking to his right and that's right where Norman usually plays. Norman will get his second pick of the season Sunday, believe you me.
Per usual, Pacman had a consistent outing against AFC North-rival Baltimore. The savvy veteran gave up three catches for 29 yards on three targets. On a hurting Bengals defense that ranks 23rd overall, Jones continues to be a bright spot.
Get a blanket because this man is covering everybody inside and outside the numbers. In the loss to the Chiefs, Harris gave up five receptions for 32 yards on nine targets. This week, Harris will be up against the Allen boys in Jacksonville. He'll have to play well against not only that duo but also the emerging Marqise Lee.
I know ya'll get tired of me talking about these savvy veteran cornerbacks, but they continually keep their teams competitive. A lot of the veterans on my list -- including Joseph, Newman and Jones -- rarely have missed assignments and understand situational football. This week, Joseph must bring his "A" game against the quick-releasing Aaron Rodgers, who's coming off one of his best performances of the season. Joseph will have to play super tight and plaster the Packers' receivers when Rodgers scrambles.
After not playing last week against the Lions, Newman is still listed as questionable (neck) heading into a big prime-time game against the NFC's top-seeded Cowboys. Newman is a valuable part of the Vikings' secondary, as he hasn't given up a touchdown yet this season, so hopefully we'll see him on the field on "Thursday Night Football." If he plays, Newman will likely cover Terrance Williams -- a matchup I think the 14-year corner will win.
Aqib Talib was back on the field Sunday night after sitting out for more than a month with a back injury. As expected, Talib was targeted a lot by Alex Smith, but he had a good day at the office. On 10 targets, Talib allowed eight receptions for 62 yards (7.75 yards per catch), which was good enough to bring him back into my top 10. Even with a good performance, I still think he'll be targeted as much this week because Blake Bortles and the Jags will want to test Talib's health, especially with the game being played in Jacksonville.
I hear everyone who's tweeting me about Xavier Rhodes. He's been floating around the top 10 and has broken in again after last week's performance against the Lions (allowing three catches for 28 yards on eight targets). But one thing I still need from this guy is better tackling.
I'm expecting Rhodes to follow Dez Bryant on "Thursday Night Football." They both have size, but Rhodes has the upper hand speed-wise. Every ball Dak Prescott throws Dez's way will be contested by Rhodes, who just needs to finish.
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Brent Grimes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; William Gay, Pittsburgh Steelers; Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers.