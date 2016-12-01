Aqib Talib, Xavier Rhodes back in CB top 10; Darius Slay ballin'

The Lions (7-4) have won six of their last seven games and Slay has been an instrumental part of the turnaround. This season, he has allowed 24 catches on 45 targets (53.3 completion percentage) for 289 yards (12 yards per catch). I see why the Lions paid him. He does a good job in Cover 2 and man coverages and he can tackle. He can play press coverage or off the line of scrimmage. Slay is turning into a complete cornerback, but something that has hurt his case for getting into my top 10 is giving up four touchdowns. Slay needs to improve on finishing the play, especially when the quarterback scrambles, because he sometimes loses the ball. He must plaster the receiver better and make a play.