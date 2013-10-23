Aqib Talib's status in question for Patriots-Dolphins tilt

The New England Patriots might not have the services of the NFL's best cornerback against Mike Wallace and the Miami Dolphinson Sunday.
Aqib Talib practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, though local reporters told NFL Media's Albert Breer that the corner did not look close to 100 percent while toughing it out through a hip flexor strain.
The injury remains a concern, Breer explained Wednesday on NFL Network's "Around the League Primetime" because it's the same issue that plagued Talib at the end of last year. The hip flexor problem actually goes back to Talib's days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodsonnoted Wedensday on "Around the League Primetime" that Talib has "done everything the Patriots have asked him to do as far as shadowing guys" and shutting down the opposing team's No. 1 receiving threat.
"I think he's playing outstanding football right now," Woodson added. "And I think as far as cornerbacks go, he's the best guy in the league right now."
Here are the rest of the injury updates from around the league:
- Talib's teammate, Danny Amendola, participated in Wednesday's practice after starting the concussion protocol on Monday. The receiver has yet to be cleared for game action, however.
- Jimmy Graham's foot remains an issue coming out of the bye week. New Orleans' tight end was held out of practice Wednesday and remains questionable for Week 8. "Each day we'll just take a peek on how he's progressing," Saints coach Sean Payton said, "and be smart about it."
- Peyton Manning is fully expected to play despite sitting out Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. Wes Welker and Eric Decker also sat out for rest purposes.
- Adrian Peterson sat out practice after revealing that his hamstring was tight at times during Monday's 23-7 loss to the Giants. He's not believed to be in danger of missing Sunday night's game versus the Packers.
- Although Steven Jacksonplans on returning to game action this week, Roddy White (hamstring) remained out of Wednesday's practice. Don't count on the Atlanta Falcons' receiver playing versus the Cardinalson Sunday.
- Ryan Tannehill was limited with a shoulder injury in Wednesday's practice. He was listed on the injury report with the same issue earlier in the season. There's no reason to believe he'll miss Sunday's AFC East tilt with the Patriots.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones remains out with a knee injury. Expect Jarrett Boykin to make a second consecutive start opposite Jordy Nelson.
- Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray took a step toward returning from his sprained MCL by participating in a limited practice. His status remains up in the air for Sunday's game at Detroit.
- Calvin Johnson sat out Wednesday's practice, ostensibly for rest purposes after playing well in last week's game.
- Larry Fitzgerald was a full participant in practice, a sign that the receiver's hamstrings are getting closer to 100 percent.