Aqib Talib's injury key to New England Patriots' loss

It was surprise that Welker was not called for pass interference on the play, as it appeared he hit Talib after Peyton Manning threw the ball to Demaryius Thomas. It was the second straight season that Talib was knocked out of the AFC Championship Game, and this time it was a devastating blow. Talib was the best last man standing on a Patriots defense that lost Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo, Brandon Spikes and Tommy Kelly.