Around the NFL

Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters could miss several weeks

Published: Sep 24, 2018 at 11:24 AM

It might be awhile until we see the Los Angeles Rams' shutdown cornerback group at full strength again.

Aqib Talib suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and is expected to be out at least four to six weeks, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. McVay added that Talib probably will need surgery, but is getting a second opinion. It's unclear exactly how much time he would miss if he needed surgery.

In addition, Marcus Peters is believed to have suffered a calf strain during the game and could be out for two to four weeks, Rapoport reported.

Talib suffered the injury during the third quarter and didn't return after going to the locker room.

Initial tests on Peters showed no structural damage, Rapoport reported. Peters suffered the injury midway through the second quarter and was helped to the sidelines while not placing weight on his right leg.

The Rams added Talib and Peters to the defense during the offseason and the duo's ability to take away wide receivers, before their respective injuries, played a large role in the team entering Week 3 ranked sixth against the pass.

Without Peters and Talib, however, the Rams' depth at the cornerback position will be tested. Los Angeles currently has cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill on the active roster, and Dominique Hatfield and rookie Ramon Richards on the practice squad.

