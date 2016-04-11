Aqib Talib: I don't see why Denver Broncos can't repeat

If the season started today, the Denver Broncos would be forced to wheel out the uninspiring Mark Sanchez under center.
That's hardly a comforting thought for the Super Bowl champions, but cornerback Aqib Talib doesn't believe a lack of talent at the most important position in sports would prevent Denver from winning another Lombardi.
"I think as long as the quarterbacks put in the work and listen to coach (Gary Kubiak), if we put in that same work, I don't see why we can't repeat," Talib said on ESPN's SportsCenter on Monday, per The Denver Post.
San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick remains on the radar as a potential trade target, but the Broncos might also look toward Houston's Brian Hoyer or Cleveland's Josh McCown for help. The latter two are dictionary definitions of a patch under center, but how about Kaepernick?
"Who knows? We need to get him in that locker room and get him around the guys and see how it goes," Talib said. "(San Francisco) came to our facility last year (for dual practices during training camp), and he's a good quarterback. He has one of the strongest arms in the league, and we already know what he can do with his legs. (Kaepernick) has to be interested a little bit."
When we ranked the Broncos as the second-best team in the AFC West, it had plenty to do with the unstable situation at quarterback. Still, we expect general manager John Elway to fine-tune the position and add competition -- and so does Talib.
"It's a good thing we've got John Elway. He does a great job of putting teams together. He doesn't only bring guys in for their talent. He brings in guys on how he believes they will mesh with the team," Talib said. "I have been in locker rooms where guys get off work and you don't see them. In this locker room, everyone meshes really well. That's a credit to John Elway."