Application of franchise tag could prove to be merely symbolic

The Baltimore Ravens could be the first team to go ahead and actually apply the tag. There is absolutely no doubt they place it on defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. He will get a massive new deal once there is a new CBA, but until then, the Ravens will take no chances. They don't want to insult Ngata with a low offer, according to sources, and will just go ahead and tag him before working to secure him for years to come once we have labor certainty. It's worth noting, however, that the tag for defensive tackles could nearly double -- from $7 million in 2010 to $12.5 million in 2011 -- given Redskins tackle Albert Haynesworth's $21 million bonus from 2010, as well as new long-term deals for Casey Hampton, Wilfork and Ryan Pickett. The 49ers are still contemplating re-applying the franchise tag to defensive tackle Aubrayo Franklin, according to sources.