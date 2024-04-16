Applebee's named Official Grill + Bar of the National Football League

NEW YORK and PASADENA, Calif. -- Applebee's Grill + Bar and the National Football League announced today they have entered into a multi-year partnership agreement designating Applebee's as the Official Grill + Bar of the NFL.

With this new partnership, Applebee's will leverage the entire NFL calendar, beginning with next week's NFL Draft, to engage football fans across the United States, and continue to bring great value and delicious food and drinks to guests on gameday -- whether at one of the more than 1,500 Applebee's restaurants nationwide, at home or tailgates with Applebee's To Go.

"Applebee's fans are NFL fans, which is why we are excited to bring America's Favorite Grill + Bar together with America's number one sport in a way that will create a fun and engaging experience for all," said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee's Grill + Bar. "We have the best food and drinks to enjoy while watching games, whether dining at our restaurants or enjoying Applebee's To Go at home. From America's Favorite Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks and more to a wide range of bar offerings, there's no better place than Applebee's to enjoy watching football. We can't wait to provide great experiences and NFL opportunities to our fans."

"The NFL is excited to welcome Applebee's as our official Grill + Bar partner," said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of sponsorship management at the NFL. "Applebee's shares the league's commitment of providing best-in-class gameday experiences, and we're thrilled to be able to bring our fans together with Applebee's in the months and years ahead."

Applebee's is no stranger to fans of the NFL, having been a sponsor of the pregame show, "Football Night in America" for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" since 2019. Through this formal partnership with the NFL, Applebee's will connect with guests and fans authentically, enhancing their fan experience.

To help the NFL kick off the road to Super Bowl LIX, Applebee's is offering 20 FREE Boneless Wings with a $40 online purchase during the 2024 NFL Draft. From Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 guests can order To Go or delivery directly from Applebees.com or Applebee's mobile app.*

Applebee's new partnership with the NFL will be enhanced with national broadcast television and online media investments, as well as a presence at NFL tentpole events.

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee's To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee's E-Club and receive a welcome offer!