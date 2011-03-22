Appeal filed in Lions-Chiefs tampering case, Goodell says

Published: Mar 22, 2011 at 12:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday an appeal has been filed after the NFL ruled that the Detroit Lions violated the league's policy against tampering.

Stafford says he's progressing

Lions QB Matthew Stafford spoke Tuesday about his healing throwing shoulder and which teammates will work out with him once he's healthy enough to toss a football. More ...

Goodell said at the NFL Annual Meeting that he hopes to get back to his office in New York and give the matter some attention.

The league ruled last month that the Lions must forfeit their seventh-round pick in next month's draft and exchange fifth-round choices with Kansas City because of violations last year involving players under contract with the Chiefs.

Either team can appeal such a decision, and Goodell declined to specify which did in this case. A spokesman for the Lions said the team has no comment.

The fifth-round switch would leave the Lions with the 23rd pick in the round instead of the ninth.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

