Appeal filed in Lions-Chiefs tampering case, Goodell says

NEW ORLEANS -- Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday an appeal has been filed after the NFL ruled that the Detroit Lions violated the league's policy against tampering.
Goodell said at the NFL Annual Meeting that he hopes to get back to his office in New York and give the matter some attention.
Either team can appeal such a decision, and Goodell declined to specify which did in this case. A spokesman for the Lions said the team has no comment.
