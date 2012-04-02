APNewsBreak: Warrant sought for Ryan Leaf's GPS

Published: Apr 02, 2012 at 11:26 AM

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana police say they are seeking a warrant for the GPS in Ryan Leaf's pickup truck to get information that will link the ex-quarterback to two break-ins and possibly lead them to a stash of stolen prescription painkillers.

The former NFL quarterback is accused of breaking into homes on Thursday and Sunday and stealing prescription medication. He was due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Central Montana Drug Task Force Commander Chris Hickman says Leaf broke into a home outside Great Falls on Sunday, just two days after he posted $76,000 bail for his first arrest.

Hickman says the owners returned home Sunday afternoon and found Leaf inside. Leaf told them he had the wrong house, and the owners later discovered three bottles of prescription pills were missing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as the Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More