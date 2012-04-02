APNewsBreak: Warrant sought for Ryan Leaf's GPS

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana police say they are seeking a warrant for the GPS in Ryan Leaf's pickup truck to get information that will link the ex-quarterback to two break-ins and possibly lead them to a stash of stolen prescription painkillers.
The former NFL quarterback is accused of breaking into homes on Thursday and Sunday and stealing prescription medication. He was due to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Central Montana Drug Task Force Commander Chris Hickman says Leaf broke into a home outside Great Falls on Sunday, just two days after he posted $76,000 bail for his first arrest.
Hickman says the owners returned home Sunday afternoon and found Leaf inside. Leaf told them he had the wrong house, and the owners later discovered three bottles of prescription pills were missing.