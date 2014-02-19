AP: USA Football research shows young athletes suffer few injuries

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Associated Press reported in a USA Football-backed study that said young athletes are diagnosed with other injuries more than concussions.
The study, which was conducted by The Datalys Center, found no children between ages 5 and 7 sustained concussions. It also found:
- USA Football featured coach Gabe Infante's St. Joseph's Prep team, which was one of the first Heads Up Football pilot programs in high school football.
