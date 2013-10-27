AP Top 25 poll: Baylor climbs to No. 5; top 4 unchanged

Baylor climbs to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, the best ranking for the Bears in 60 years.
Week 9: Things we learned
From Johnny Manziel keeping his jersey clean vs. Vanderbilt to Duke's big upset of Virginia Tech, here are the 28 lessons learned from the college football weekend. More ...
The top four teams in the rankings all put on impressive displays Saturday and held their spots Sunday.
No. 1 Alabama received 55 first-place votes after beating Tennessee 45-10. No. 2 Oregon got three first-place votes following a 42-14 victory against UCLA. No. 3 Florida State pounded North Carolina State 49-17 and drew two first-place votes from the media panel. No. 4 Ohio State handed Penn State its worst loss in more than a century, 63-14.
Baylor beat Kansas 59-14 and moved up a spot after Missouri took its first loss. The only higher ranking for the Bears came in November 1953 when they were No. 3.