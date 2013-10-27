AP Top 25 poll: Baylor climbs to No. 5; top 4 unchanged

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 07:34 AM

Baylor climbs to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, the best ranking for the Bears in 60 years.

Week 9: Things we learned

From Johnny Manziel keeping his jersey clean vs. Vanderbilt to Duke's big upset of Virginia Tech, here are the 28 lessons learned from the college football weekend. More ...

The top four teams in the rankings all put on impressive displays Saturday and held their spots Sunday.

No. 1 Alabama received 55 first-place votes after beating Tennessee 45-10. No. 2 Oregon got three first-place votes following a 42-14 victory against UCLA. No. 3 Florida State pounded North Carolina State 49-17 and drew two first-place votes from the media panel. No. 4 Ohio State handed Penn State its worst loss in more than a century, 63-14.

Baylor beat Kansas 59-14 and moved up a spot after Missouri took its first loss. The only higher ranking for the Bears came in November 1953 when they were No. 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Week 2 Thursday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is officially active for tonight's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

news

RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights two rushers who appear to be BACK after several down years and another who he's not quite sold on after a good Week 1 outing. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the top 15 RBs in the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE