AP source: X-rays on Colts LB Brackett's right hand negative

INDIANAPOLIS -- A person with knowledge of the results told The Associated Press that Colts linebacker Gary Brackett isn't expected to miss significant time after X-rays on his injured right hand were negative.
The person spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't disclosed a diagnosis.
Brackett was injured during Thursday night's 59-24 preseason loss at Green Bay when he appeared to hit his hand on the helmet of teammate Philip Wheeler. Brackett is the Colts' defensive captain and signed a five-year, $33 million contract in March.
Brackett isn't likely to play next Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals because the Colts traditionally bench most of their starters in the preseason finale.
