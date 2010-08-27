AP source: X-rays on Colts LB Brackett's right hand negative

Published: Aug 27, 2010 at 11:39 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- A person with knowledge of the results told The Associated Press that Colts linebacker Gary Brackett isn't expected to miss significant time after X-rays on his injured right hand were negative.

The person spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't disclosed a diagnosis.

Brackett was injured during Thursday night's 59-24 preseason loss at Green Bay when he appeared to hit his hand on the helmet of teammate Philip Wheeler. Brackett is the Colts' defensive captain and signed a five-year, $33 million contract in March.

Brackett isn't likely to play next Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals because the Colts traditionally bench most of their starters in the preseason finale.

