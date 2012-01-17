AP Source: Spagnuolo a candidate for Saints D.C.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - A person familiar with the meeting says former St. Louis Rams head coach Steve Spagnuolo has agreed to interview with the Saints on Wednesday for the club's vacant defensive coordinator job.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced the interview, which was first reported by ESPN.
Spagnuolo was head coach in St. Louis the past three seasons and was fired in January after going 10-38 with the Rams. Before that he was defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, a stint that included a Super Bowl upset of the New England Patriots.
Gregg Williams, who was New Orleans' defensive coordinator the past three seasons, has joined Jeff Fisher's new staff in St. Louis.