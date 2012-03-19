AP source: S Yeremiah Bell to be cut by Dolphins

Published: Mar 19, 2012 at 03:15 PM

MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the discussions says Miami Dolphins safety Yeremiah Bell has been told he'll be released to create cap space.

The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced a move.

The Dolphins will save more than $4 million in cap space, which could be used in negotiations with quarterback Alex Smith, who visited the team Sunday.

Bell, 34, has played his entire eight-year career with Miami and became a starter in 2006. He made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and led the team in tackles each of the past four seasons.

