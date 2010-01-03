AP source: Redskins will fire embattled coach Zorn on Monday

ASHBURN, Va. -- An official within the NFL tells The Associated Press that the Washington Redskins plan to fire coach Jim Zorn on Monday.
For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Zorn is wrapping up his second season with the team, and his dismissal has been expected for months.
The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.
The Redskins struggled early despite a weak schedule and were 4-11 entering Sunday's season finale at San Diego. Zorn started 6-2 as a rookie head coach last season, but the team collapsed over the second half and finished 8-8.
Zorn's replacement will be the team's seventh head coach since Dan Snyder bought the team in 1999. Former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan is considered the favorite to replace Zorn.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press