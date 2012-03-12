AP source: Raiders to release TE Kevin Boss

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 04:49 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders plan to release tight end Kevin Boss just one year into a four-year contract.

A person with knowledge of the team's decision confirmed a report by ESPN and NFL Network that Boss will be let go before the start of the free agency period. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Boss signed a $16 million, four-year contract last summer to replace Pro Bowl tight end Zach Miller. Boss wasn't utilized much in coach Hue Jackson's offense, finishing the season with 28 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Boss is the latest player released in an offseason overhaul in Oakland, following defensive backs Stanford Routt, Chris Johnson and Hiram Eugene.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta. The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
news

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly. Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW