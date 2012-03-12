AP source: Raiders to release TE Kevin Boss

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders plan to release tight end Kevin Boss just one year into a four-year contract.
A person with knowledge of the team's decision confirmed a report by ESPN and NFL Network that Boss will be let go before the start of the free agency period. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.
Boss signed a $16 million, four-year contract last summer to replace Pro Bowl tight end Zach Miller. Boss wasn't utilized much in coach Hue Jackson's offense, finishing the season with 28 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.
Boss is the latest player released in an offseason overhaul in Oakland, following defensive backs Stanford Routt, Chris Johnson and Hiram Eugene.