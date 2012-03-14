AP source: Cowboys, QB Orton agree to 3-year deal

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement on a three-year deal with quarterback Kyle Orton to be Tony Romo's backup.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the move.
Orton finished last season in Kansas City after being released by Denver.
Jon Kitna, Romo's backup the last two years, retired after last season. The 39-year-old Kitna appeared in only three games last year after starting the final 10 games in 2010 when Romo broke his collarbone.