AP Source: Brandon Jacobs agrees with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers added another member of last season's Super Bowl-champion New York Giants on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with veteran running back Brandon Jacobs on a one-year contract.
ESPN first reported Jacobs would join the NFC West champion 49ers. A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the deal Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to make a formal announcement. Jacobs was released March 9 by the Giants after he failed to reach agreement on a restructured deal.
He is expected to play behind Frank Gore and could share the backup role with second-year pro Kendall Hunter.
Jacobs spent seven seasons with New York, winning two Super Bowls and beating the 49ers 20-17 in overtime of the NFC championship game at Candlestick Park on Jan. 22.
The 29-year-old Jacobs ran for 571 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a backup to Ahmad Bradshaw. He is the fourth-leading rusher in franchise history with 4,849 yards, but saw his role diminish with the emergence of Bradshaw.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2005, Jacobs rushed for 56 touchdowns. He had 1,000-yard seasons in 2007 and 2008, but his carries and yardage dipped the past two seasons. He gained 823 yards in 2010, and had just 152 carries and a 3.8-yard average last season.
Jacobs had expressed hopes after the 21-17 Super Bowl win over New England that he would be able to work out a deal and stay with the Giants.
"It's been a great ride," Jacobs said.
Jacobs was drafted out of Southern Illinois. He began his college career at Coffeyville Community College and transferred to Auburn before finally settling in with the Salukis.
Jacobs becomes the second member of the reigning Super Bowl champions to join the Niners this month. Wide receiver Mario Manningham signed a two-year deal last week to join an upgraded receiving corps that also features Randy Moss making a comeback after he was out of football last year.