AP Source: Alex Smith visits with Dolphins Sunday

Published: Mar 18, 2012 at 05:20 AM

San Francisco free agent quarterback Alex Smith will visit with Miami, said a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Sunday's meeting.

Smith's visit with the Dolphins comes after Peyton Manning worked out for San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh Tuesday night at Duke.

The 49ers are one of the finalists in the Manning sweepstakes, along with the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

Manning also worked out at Duke for the Broncos on Friday and for the Titans on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn. Team executives from both clubs say Manning has looked good throwing the football.

Manning has been rehabbing in North Carolina following a string of neck surgeries, which led to Indianapolis releasing the four-time NFL MVP.

Smith and Manning have the same agent, Tom Condon.

Several emails to Smith, multiple phone messages to his father have not been returned

The Dolphins have also shown interest in another free agent quarterback, Matt Flynn. Miami turned its attention to Flynn after Manning advised the Dolphins on Thursday to advise that he would be signing elsewhere, another person told the AP.

The 49ers had been working to re-sign Smith, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2005 who made a comeback last year under Harbaugh, a former NFL QB in his first year as a head coach in the league.

Smith has acknowledged he was happy with the three-year offer.

"Alex is trying to figure out what he wants to do," 49ers CEO Jed York said last week. "There have been good conversations back and forth."

The NFC West champion 49ers last week signed wide receiver Randy Moss after he spent a year out of football, hoping he will be the dynamic wideout and deep threat he once was.

The 27-year-old Smith threw for 3,150 yards and 17 touchdowns with only five interceptions as San Francisco went 13-3 and made the NFC title game last season after an eight-year playoff drought.

Neither running back Frank Gore nor tight end Vernon Davis had been told by the 49ers they were pursuing Manning. Both are big fans of Smith. Asked if Smith is still the man for San Francisco, Gore said, "I think he is."

Manning's whirlwind free agency tour officially kicked off soon after he bid farewell to the Indianapolis Colts in an emotional press conference.

AP Sports Writers Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tenn., Joedy McCreary in Durham, N.C., Pat Graham in Denver and Janie McCauley in San Francisco contributed to this report.

