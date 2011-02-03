AP Offensive ROY Award announced Friday on NFL Network

Watch live on Total Access:
The Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner will be announced during Total Access (airing at 7 p.m. ET) on Friday, Feb. 4.
LeGarrette Blount, Sam Bradford, Dez Bryant, Rob Gronkowski, Maurkice Pouncey, and Mike Williams are expected to be among the top vote-getters for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors when the winner is announced on Friday.
For the first time, the entire slate of the Associated Press' end-of-season NFL awards -- MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year -- will be unveiled on NFL Network during Super Bowl week from North Texas.
The ballots for each AP award were handed in at the conclusion of the regular season before the start of the playoffs. Vote for which player you think should receive the award.
LeGarrette Blount, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Blount did not even join the Buccaneers until just before the regular season and did not see significant action until Week 7 (his first start came in Week 11). He made the most of his opportunity once it came, however, leading all rookies with 1,007 rushing yards and averaging 5 yards per carry. His six rushing touchdowns led Tampa Bay.
Sam Bradford, QB, St. Louis Rams
Despite being saddled with an inexperienced receiving corps, Bradford took St. Louis to within one game of the NFC West title and had a record-setting season. He broke Peyton Manning's rookie marks for completions (326), finishing with 354, and joined Matt Ryan and Manning as the only rookies in league history with 3,000 passing yards.
Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Given that he missed much of training camp with an injury, and was knocked out of the final four games with a fractured ankle, Bryant's production was astounding. He finished with 45 receptions, 561 yards receiving and six touchdown catches. He also proved to be a dynamic special-teams force with two punt return touchdowns.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronkowski became one of Tom Brady's most reliable targets down the stretch, and was his favorite red-zone option, leading New England with 10 touchdown receptions. Gronkowski also showed that he could get down the field, averaging 13 yards per reception -- an impressive number for a tight end.
Maurkice Pouncey, C, Pittsburgh Steelers
While Pittsburgh's offensive line was beset by injuries and ineffectiveness throughout the season, Pouncey was the one constant. He produced at a high level in his rookie campaign and made many of the protection calls at the line of scrimmage. His ability to get out in space and make blocks helped Rashard Mendenhall gain a career-high 1,273 rushing yards.
Mike Williams, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Off-the-field issues caused Williams to fall to the fourth round in last year's draft, and the Buccaneers benefited from that drop. Williams led all rookies in receptions (65), receiving yards (964) and touchdowns (11), while becoming Josh Freeman's go-to target. He also stayed out of trouble and was a big reason for Tampa Bay's surprising 10-6 record.