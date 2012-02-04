AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

Published: Feb 04, 2012 at 11:33 AM

NEW YORK (AP) -The voting for the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco 45

Mike McCarthy, Green Bay 3

John Fox, Denver 2

