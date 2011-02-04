AP Comeback POY announced Saturday on NFL Network

Watch live on Total Access:
E.J. Henderson, Brandon Lloyd, Brian Urlacher, Michael Vick and Mike Williams are expected to be among the top vote-getters for AP Comeback Player of the Year honors when the winner is announced on Saturday.
For the first time, the entire slate of Associated Press' end-of-season NFL awards -- MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year -- will be unveiled on NFL Network during Super Bowl week from North Texas.
E.J. Henderson, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Henderson suffered a gruesome injury when he fractured his femur in Week 13 of 2009. After recovering from surgery, Henderson worked his way back to the field and anchored the middle of the Vikings' defense. He started all 16 games, posted 106 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble.
Brandon Lloyd, WR, Denver Broncos
A journeyman receiver for most of his career, playing for four different clubs in eight seasons, Lloyd had a monster year with the Broncos. He caught 77 balls, which bested his total from the previous four seasons combined, and led the league with 1,448 receiving yards and also had 11 touchdowns. He also tied for second with an average of 18.8 yards per catch among players with at least 50 receptions.
Brian Urlacher, LB, Chicago Bears
Urlacher dislocated his wrist in the first game of the 2009 season and landed on injured reserve. He returned with a fury this season. He went over 100 tackles for the first time since 2007, registered four sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. His presence, along with the addition of Julius Peppers, allowed the Bears to finish fourth in scoring defense.
Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
After missing two seasons while serving a prison sentence for his role in a dogfighting ring, Vick returned to the game in 2009 and played sparingly for the Eagles. Expected to be Kevin Kolb's backup this season, Vick got a chance to show he was a different person, quarterback when Kolb went down in Week 1. Vick never looked back, putting up career highs in completion percentage (62.6), passing yards (3,018), passing touchdowns (21), and passer rating (100.3). He also rushed for 676 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. The production helped Philadelphia win the NFC East title.
Mike Williams, WR, Seattle Seahawks
The 10th pick in the 2005 draft struggled to establish himself in two seasons with the Lions before spending time with both the Titans and Raiders in 2007 and then finding himself out of the game for two seasons. Rejuvenated under former college coach Pete Carroll, Williams emerged as the Seahawks' top option in the passing game, putting up 65 catches for 751 yards and two touchdowns.