Any trends among explosive fantasy performances?

So, two straight weeks of multiple ultra-explosive performances. My biggest takeaway from all this? It seems more oftent han not, players like Foles and Jones do this unexpectedly. Check out which positions are having these big games -- either QB or WR. I can't emphasize enough that the NFL has become a passing league, and running backs are not nearly as critical to fantasy success as they once were. If you feel like you're Tom Hanks because your fantasy title hopes for this season are already floating farther and farther away from you like Wilson in Castaway, then pay close attention and file this away in the back of your domes for your 2014 drafts. Since we're at the halfway point of the season, let's take a guess as to what a mock draft would look like if it were held today for the rest of this season (and possibly may look like next year):