Any given Sunday: Parity ruling this season's NFL

Clearly, their "Wildcat" offensive package, featuring direct snaps to running back Ronnie Brown, is much more than a cheap gimmick that caught the Patriots off-guard. The strategy also was effective against San Diego's defense, which couldn't figure out how to deal with Brown taking 11 snaps (five more times than he did against New England). Miami, which continues to benefit from the stability that Chad Pennington provides at quarterback, just might have enough momentum to make it three wins in a row at Houston.