Around the NFL

Antonio Smith will play Sunday despite father's death

Published: Feb 03, 2016 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Broncos defensive lineman Antonio Smith learned early Wednesday morning that his father Marty Christopher Williams had passed away while serving a life sentence in jail.

"It's rough. I just found out this morning," Smith told the Denver Post. "It was my mom who called and told me. The call came in at about 6:30."

Smith practiced Wednesday and still plans to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, a source informed of his situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Williams, 55, died after complications from recent heart surgery according to the Post. He had been in prison for more than 20 years after being sentenced to life in prison after a conviction for first-degree murder.

Smith played with Gary Kubiak and Wade Phillips in Houston, and was brought in as a free agent this season by the Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age of 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday loss with groin  injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
news

Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers

Vikings standout running back Dalvin Cook is active and will return to action against the Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Titans claim LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Texans

A day after he was waived by the Houston Texans, linebacker Zach Cunningham has been claimed by the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle 'for 20 years'

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson told reporters any rumblings of him waiving his no-trade clause are a "non-story," and he's still set on fulfilling the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'I'm confident' that 'we're going to win this game' vs. Washington

After Dallas ended its two-game losing skid with a Thursday night win over New Orleans, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is feeling good about his team's chances against Washington.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 9

Chase Edmonds was in the midst of a career year upon being injured in early November. He could be available for the most pivotal stretch of the Cardinals' season after being designated to return to practice.
news

Mahomes on heated exchange with Bieniemy: 'Frustrated more with the game' than each other

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has been forced to answer questions about the Chiefs' offensive struggles all season long, and this week was no different. He explained how his frustration boiled over during a sideline encounter with OC Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City's Week 13 win against the Broncos.
news

Trevor Lawrence: Twice-benched RB James Robinson has 'got to be on the field'

The Jaguars, as currently constructed, are not a good football team. It would make sense, then, for Jacksonville to play one of its better players. That wasn't the case Sunday, when RB James Robinson was benched following an early fumble.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) trending toward playing vs. Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Dalvin Cook wasn't expected to return to action until the Vikings played the Bears on Dec. 20, but after going through intense rehab in the last week and a half, he's now trending toward playing Thursday night against Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW