Antonio Gates returns to Chargers on one-year deal

The Chargers and tight end Antonio Gates reached an agreement on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. ESPN first reported the news. Pelissero reports it's a $2.5 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus.
The team later announced the transaction.
The return of Gates doesn't come as a surprise, as there was chatter of a possible reunion between the Chargers and Gates throughout the summer months after Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May. The Chargers previously released Gates in April.
Gates, 38, can hit the ground running and immediately provide help for the Chargers' offense when considering his proven chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers.