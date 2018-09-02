Around the NFL

Antonio Gates returns to Chargers on one-year deal

Published: Sep 02, 2018 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

A familiar face has officially returned to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers and tight end Antonio Gates reached an agreement on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. ESPN first reported the news. Pelissero reports it's a $2.5 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus.

The team later announced the transaction.

The return of Gates doesn't come as a surprise, as there was chatter of a possible reunion between the Chargers and Gates throughout the summer months after Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May. The Chargers previously released Gates in April.

Gates, 38, can hit the ground running and immediately provide help for the Chargers' offense when considering his proven chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers.

Before his release, Gates enjoyed a prolific run in a Chargers uniform, totaling 927 catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns over 15 seasons. He was named a three-time All-Pro selection and made the Pro Bowl eight times.

Gates will bolster a tight end group with Virgil Green and Sean Culkin.

