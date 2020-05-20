Gandy-Golden cleared after testing positive for COVID-19

Antonio Gandy-Golden realized the dream of being drafted by an NFL team in April, but it didn't come without a serious obstacle.

Gandy-Golden tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was forced to self-quarantine while dealing with symptoms, which were mild, the receiver said in a statement.

"During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24," Gandy-Golden said in the statement released by his agent. "My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can't wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!"