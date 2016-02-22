Antonio Cromartie sent packing by New York Jets

The team announced Monday that they have severed ties with the veteran cornerback, who re-signed with the team last March after a one-year stay with the Arizona Cardinals. The move saves the Jets $8 million in salary-cap space.
The move was not unexpected. The Jets' financial commitment combined with Cromartie's inconsistent play in 2014 paved the way for the move. Pro Football Focus gave Cromartie a negative season grade and ranked him 103rd among 118 cornerbacks this season.
Cromartie, a lanky cover corner who was thought to be the Jets' best pure athlete during his initial Gang Green stay under Rex Ryan, showed signs of slippage in 2015 as he struggled to stay with faster receivers. He improved as the season progressed, but clearly not enough to make the team reconsider.
It remains to be seen what kind of market Cromartie will find. He'll be 32 by opening day, a veteran of 11 seasons and on the other side of his prime. The Jets, meanwhile, will likely turn to the promising Marcus Williams as an in-house replacement to start across from Darrelle Revis.